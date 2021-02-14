Washington County seeks to borrow $900,000 to upgrade Burgoyne Avenue facility

FORT EDWARD — Washington County is seeking to borrow $900,000 in order to complete infrastructure upgrades to its Burgoyne Avenue facility.

The county’s Finance Committee on Thursday approved a $900,000 bond resolution in order to fund various upgrades to the former school building, including a new roof and parking lot for $717,900 and $50,000, respectively.

The proposed resolution would also cover the cost of a $19,000 architecture study needed to relocate the county’s health department to the 28,000-square-foot facility, and fund just over $100,000 in various other upgrades needed for the building.

The loans would likely carry an interest rate of 1.65% over a 10-year period, though the final interest rate could end up closer to 2%, said Al Nolette, the county’s treasurer.

Washington County purchased the former school building at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward for $275,000 from the Hudson Falls school district in 2019, and has been working on upgrading the facility since.

The county’s Board of Elections relocated to the building last year, marking the first department to move into the facility since its purchase.

The full Board of Supervisors must approve the resolution at its next monthly meeting on Friday before the loans can be finalized.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

