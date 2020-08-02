Washington County seeing many travelers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Washington County is a popular place for travelers. On Sunday, 44 additional people were quarantined after traveling from high-risk areas.

“Our Washington County, NY Public Health Department nurses have seen a continued significant increase in our PUM (Persons Under Monitoring) recently,” county officials reported.

They are currently monitoring precautionary quarantines for 224 people, and they called Sunday’s influx a “significant increase.”

Warren County Health Services is monitoring 174 quarantines related to travel, an increase of two from Saturday.

People must quarantine for 14 days after traveling from: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska. Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The idea is that if people quarantine, they will avoid unknowingly spreading the virus if they caught it on their travels.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly said that the virus will almost certainly return to New York from other states.