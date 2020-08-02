Washington County seeing many travelers

Washington County is a popular place for travelers. On Sunday, 44 additional people were quarantined after traveling from high-risk areas.
“Our Washington County, NY Public Health Department nurses have seen a continued significant increase in our PUM (Persons Under Monitoring) recently,” county officials reported.
They are currently monitoring precautionary quarantines for 224 people, and they called Sunday’s influx a “significant increase.”
Warren County Health Services is monitoring 174 quarantines related to travel, an increase of two from Saturday.
People must quarantine for 14 days after traveling from: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska. Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
The idea is that if people quarantine, they will avoid unknowingly spreading the virus if they caught it on their travels.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly said that the virus will almost certainly return to New York from other states.
“We've now conducted over 6 million tests, and the numbers are just about where we want them to be, which is all very good news and says that our plan is working," Cuomo said in a news release Sunday. "However, context is important, and there are storm clouds on the horizon in the form of new cases throughout the country and a lack of compliance here in the state, and I urge New Yorkers to stay New York Smart and local governments to properly enforce state guidance."
On Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. There are nine people still sick, seven of whom are mildly ill. Two people are hospitalized in critical condition.
- Washington County reported one person tested positive, for a total of 233 confirmed cases. Three people are still sick and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on the weekends. However, Health Services reported to the state that six people tested positive Saturday. As of Friday, the county had 745 confirmed cases, with 654 recoveries, 74 people still sick, and five people hospitalized.
- Essex County also does not reported publicly on weekends. It told the state that no one tested positive Saturday.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 20 people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 1%. Within the region, Columbia County had a positive test rate of 4.1%, well above the goal of 1%. Albany County’s positive test rate was 1.3%, and every other county in the region was at or below 1%.
- Statewide, 531 tested positive on Saturday, a positive test rate of 0.9%.
- There were 556 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and three people died. But in New York City, there were no deaths from coronavirus Saturday – a noteworthy benchmark for the city that was the epicenter of the outbreak in April.
