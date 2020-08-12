Washington County routinely blocks attempts to hack its government emails

FORT EDWARD — In any given week, Washington County government sees an average of 345 attempts to log into the county’s email accounts.

These attacks are from a non-U.S. origin, County Attorney Roger Wickes said in his cybersecurity report at the Information Technology Committee meeting Tuesday morning.

The top places of suspicious activity come from outside sources probing the system.

“We just got some new software so we were going through it to look at our statistics,” said Wickes, who would not name the software.

The software has prevented any of these foreign entities from hacking into the county’s email systems.

“They’re out there and they’re looking for our weakness,” Wickes told committee members.

Wickes encouraged all employees to keep their guard up and pay attention to any suspicious emails. Any employee who find a suspicious email should not open it or forward it, but rather report it to Karen Pratt, the county’s cybersecurity officer.

“We always try to get a message out that says, just because you don’t see it, because our software blocks things, doesn’t mean it’s not out there happening,” Wickes said.