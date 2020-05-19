Washington County 'restarting' committee meets for first time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

FORT EDWARD — The first meeting of the newly formed “Restarting Washington County” Advisory Committee generated a lot of questions but not a lot of answers about guidelines businesses need to follow in order to open up.

The governor announced Tuesday that the Capital Region, which contains Washington County, can begin Phase 1 of reopening Wednesday, for construction, manufacturing and curbside retail.

“We’re open for business essentially,” said committee Chairman Robert Henke, the Argyle supervisor.

Instead of following an agenda, the committee members each took turns speaking about the various issues, problems and questions they have been hearing from Washington County businesses.

Henke said a good deal of information can be garnered from the forward.ny.gov website. Businesses can find out what phase they are in by using a NAICS number, which can also be found on the website by answering several questions.

“They’ve done a really fine job on this one,” Henke said. “You can look up your industry very easily.”

Also on the website is a “Re-opening Safety Plan Template,” which will need to be filled out by every business looking to reopen.