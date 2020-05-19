Washington County 'restarting' committee meets for first time

FORT EDWARD — The first meeting of the newly formed “Restarting Washington County” Advisory Committee generated a lot of questions but not a lot of answers about guidelines businesses need to follow in order to open up.
The governor announced Tuesday that the Capital Region, which contains Washington County, can begin Phase 1 of reopening Wednesday, for construction, manufacturing and curbside retail.
“We’re open for business essentially,” said committee Chairman Robert Henke, the Argyle supervisor.
Instead of following an agenda, the committee members each took turns speaking about the various issues, problems and questions they have been hearing from Washington County businesses.
Henke said a good deal of information can be garnered from the forward.ny.gov website. Businesses can find out what phase they are in by using a NAICS number, which can also be found on the website by answering several questions.
“They’ve done a really fine job on this one,” Henke said. “You can look up your industry very easily.”
Also on the website is a “Re-opening Safety Plan Template,” which will need to be filled out by every business looking to reopen.
Michael Bittel, president/CEO of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said businesses can also contact the chamber, whether they are members or not, for assistance in answering reopening questions.
Deanna Derway, executive director of the Washington County LDC, also offered to help businesses figure out how to fill out online forms.
Several people on the committee noted concern for business owners who don’t have internet access.
Committee member Dana Hogan, the Kingsbury supervisor, stressed that if the health department does inspections of businesses that are reopening, their recommendations should be educational, not punitive.
Laura Oswald, director of Washington County Economic Development, said she has started reaching out to some of the county’s larger employers who are concerned about the availability of PPE (personal protective equipment) and other safety supplies they will need to reopen.
“I’ve heard from a number of our large employers that their overwhelming largest concern is the safety of their employees,” Oswald said, “and irrespective of what they’re allowed to do, there is significant concern that if they can’t provide a safe environment, they don’t want people coming back to work.”
Oswald also said her office does not have the ability right now to directly contact every employer in the county, particularly the small businesses.
Committee member Darrell Wilson, the Putnam supervisor, said many of the small and medium businesses cannot afford to enforce these safety precautions or maintain the supplies necessary for protection and deep cleaning and sanitizing.
“Businesses are going to get stressed and they’re going to have to make choices as to whether or not they comply to the letter or they stay open,” Wilson said.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
