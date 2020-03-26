Washington County resident recovers from coronavirus

A Washington County resident who tested positive for coronavirus has made a full recovery, said county attorney Roger Wickes.

The county now has a total of 10 residents who have tested positive, nine of whom are currently ill. That's up from 8 cases Wednesday.

The county is still not releasing the locations of each person.

"I don’t want you to live in Town A and have me say there are no cases in Town A and have you say, 'Good, I can go out,'" Wickes explained. "There are no cases I know about in Town A."

No one who has tested positive in the county has been hospitalized.

