You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Washington County resident recovers from coronavirus
0 comments
alert

Washington County resident recovers from coronavirus

Washington County

Washington County now has 10 cases of coronavirus, but one person has fully recovered.

A Washington County resident who tested positive for coronavirus has made a full recovery, said county attorney Roger Wickes.

The county now has a total of 10 residents who have tested positive, nine of whom are currently ill. That's up from 8 cases Wednesday.

The county is still not releasing the locations of each person.

"I don’t want you to live in Town A and have me say there are no cases in Town A and have you say, 'Good, I can go out,'" Wickes explained. "There are no cases I know about in Town A."

No one who has tested positive in the county has been hospitalized.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments
5
0
1
4
9

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News