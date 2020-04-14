You are the owner of this article.
Washington County resident dies of coronavirus
1 comment
Washington County resident dies of coronavirus

Washington County

Washington County Public Health announced its second death from coronavirus Tuesday.

Washington County Public Health did not release any details about the man, except to say that he was not among the confirmed cases until just before his death.

In Washington County, there are now 40 cases, one more than Monday. The new case is the man who died. Three people in Washington County are hospitalized.

