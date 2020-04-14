Washington County resident dies of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Washington County reported its second death from coronavirus Tuesday.

Washington County Public Health did not release any details about the man, except to say that he was not among the confirmed cases until just before his death.

In Washington County, there are now 40 cases, one more than Monday. The new case is the man who died. Three people in Washington County are hospitalized.

