Washington County resident dies from COVID

An unvaccinated Washington County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the county announced on Saturday.

The 59-year-old individual is the 49th Washington County resident to die from the virus since the pandemic began last year.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of our lost community member,” the county said in a statement.

Washington County has been grappling with an uptick in COVID cases since the summer. But despite efforts by local health officials, vaccination rates in the county have remained relatively flat for months.

A total of 34,820 county residents have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That's the equivalent of 57% of the the county's total population of 61,197, according to the state's vaccine tracker.

Warren County, by comparison, has vaccinated 43,900 residents, or 68% of its population of 64,265 residents. Saratoga County, meanwhile, has 153,681 fully vaccinated residents, or 67% of its population of 230,163, according to state data.

On Saturday, Washington County reported 25 new cases and 24 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 172. A total of 688 residents are under monitoring following possible exposure to the virus.

Ten individuals remain hospitalized, unchanged from Friday.

Eight of the new cases involved community transmission. The remaining 17 are still under investigation.

The county has a number of vaccination clinics scheduled throughout October. For more information, visit: washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the chance of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event of a “breakthrough” case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 425 breakthrough cases have been reported to the county, including nine on Saturday. That’s the equivalent of 1.2% of the county’s fully vaccinated population.

A vast majority of the cases involved individuals experiencing mild symptoms, according to the county.

The county continues to see “high" transmission of the virus, averaging 289.20 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services announced 26 new cases and 25 recoveries on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases to 275.

Ten people remain hospitalized, including five individuals in critical condition. Five other patients are considered to be moderately ill.

Three individuals are moderately ill outside of the hospital. The remaining 262 cases involve individuals with mild illness, according to Health Services.

All of Saturday’s new cases involved community spread, including three involving individuals who had been on the campus of Warren County public schools. For more information on the school-related cases, visit: schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The recent surge in cases stems from workplace and household exposures, youth sports and indoor events, according to Health Services.

The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and to wear a mask while in public indoor settings in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

Vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies and Health Services has scheduled a number of vaccination clinics in the weeks ahead. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.

The county continues to see high transmission, averaging 276.8 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to the CDC.

The state had not reported its daily statistics as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

