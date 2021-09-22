Washington County resident dies from COVID

A 91-year-old nursing home resident has died of COVID-19, Washington County Public Health Services announced on Wednesday.

The individual was fully vaccinated when they contracted the virus. It is the county’s 46th COVID-related death since the pandemic began last year, and the first involving an individual who had completed the vaccine series.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of our lost community member,” county officials said in a statement.

“Breakthrough” cases, when an individual who has been fully vaccinated tests positive for the virus, remain rare in the county.

Of the 33,944 county residents that have completed the vaccine series as of Wednesday, just 230, or 0.67%, have tested positive for the virus.

The majority of those cases involved individuals with mild or no symptoms. Six were hospitalized and one person died, according to the county.

Studies show the vaccines are highly effective at preventing infection and dramatically reduce the severity of illness in the event an individual does test positive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.