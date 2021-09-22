Washington County resident dies from COVID

A 91-year-old nursing home resident has died of COVID-19, Washington County Public Health Services announced on Wednesday.
The individual was fully vaccinated when they contracted the virus. It is the county’s 46th COVID-related death since the pandemic began last year, and the first involving an individual who had completed the vaccine series.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of our lost community member,” county officials said in a statement.
“Breakthrough” cases, when an individual who has been fully vaccinated tests positive for the virus, remain rare in the county.
Of the 33,944 county residents that have completed the vaccine series as of Wednesday, just 230, or 0.67%, have tested positive for the virus.
The majority of those cases involved individuals with mild or no symptoms. Six were hospitalized and one person died, according to the county.
Studies show the vaccines are highly effective at preventing infection and dramatically reduce the severity of illness in the event an individual does test positive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies, and Public Health has a number of clinics scheduled in the coming weeks. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3CGF1sX.
The county reported 39 new cases and 44 recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 155.
Of the new cases, 21 have been linked to community and household exposure, while the remaining cases are under investigation.
A total of six people were hospitalized, three less than Tuesday, but 745 individuals are being monitored following possible exposure to the virus.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 232.01 cases per 100,000 residents, according to CDC data.
Warren County
Warren County Health Services reported 17 new COVID cases and 25 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 197.
A total of 10 individuals were hospitalized, an increase of one since Tuesday. Five patients were in critical condition and five others had a moderate illness, according to Health Services.
Glens Falls Hospital, meanwhile, reported 22 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Wednesday, including five in the intensive care unit.
All of Wednesday’s new cases involved community spread, including four involving individuals who had been on the campuses of Queensbury, Lake George or Hadley-Luzerne school districts.
Health Services continues to recommend all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while in public indoor spaces and get inoculated as soon as possible if eligible for the vaccine.
Of the new cases reported Wednesday, eight involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of breakthrough cases in the county to 385. A total of 43,041 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to Health Services.
A number of vaccination clinics are scheduled throughout the county. For additional information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 243.96 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
