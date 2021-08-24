Washington County resident dies from COVID-19

A 73-year-old Washington County resident has died from COVID-19, the county’s health department reported late on Monday.

The person had recently been hospitalized, according to a news release. County officials said in a statement that their thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and caregivers of the victim.

This was the 40th county resident to die of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Nine new cases were confirmed on Monday. Six people recovered for a total of 58 active cases. Three of the nine cases have ties to other cases and the remaining six have no identified origin. Four of the new cases involve residents who are fully vaccinated.

One person is in the hospital.

