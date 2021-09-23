Washington County resident, 37, dies from COVID

An unvaccinated 37-year-old Washington County resident has died from COVID-19, the county announced on Thursday.

It is the second resident to have died from the virus in Washington County in as many days and the 47th virus-related death reported in the county since the pandemic began.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of our lost community member," the county said in a statement.

A fully vaccinated nursing home resident died from the virus on Wednesday.

The county reported 32 additional cases of the virus Thursday along with 24 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 162.

Six people remain hospitalized, unchanged from Wednesday.

A total of 813 individuals are under monitoring following possible exposure to the virus, an increase of 68 since Wednesday.

County health officials are continuing to urge all residents eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated as soon as possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies, and several vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout September.