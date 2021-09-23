Washington County resident, 37, dies from COVID

An unvaccinated 37-year-old Washington County resident has died from COVID-19, the county announced on Thursday.
It is the second resident to have died from the virus in Washington County in as many days and the 47th virus-related death reported in the county since the pandemic began.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of our lost community member," the county said in a statement.
A fully vaccinated nursing home resident died from the virus on Wednesday.
The county reported 32 additional cases of the virus Thursday along with 24 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 162.
Six people remain hospitalized, unchanged from Wednesday.
A total of 813 individuals are under monitoring following possible exposure to the virus, an increase of 68 since Wednesday.
County health officials are continuing to urge all residents eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated as soon as possible.
The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies, and several vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout September.
Vaccines dramatically reduce the chances of contracting COVID, and studies have shown the shots reduce the severity of illness in the event of a "breakthrough" case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Warren County
Warren County Health Services, meanwhile, reported 28 new cases and 13 recoveries on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 212.
Ten people were hospitalized, including five in critical condition. The remaining cases involve individuals suffering from a moderate illness, Health Services said.
The remaining 202 cases involve individuals with a mild illness.
All of Thursday's new cases involved community spread, including six individuals who had been on the campus of Queensbury, Lake George, North Warren and Glens Falls school districts.
There has been no indication of in-class COVID transmission at Warren County schools this school year, according to Health Services.
New cases have stemmed from workplace and household exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices, the agency said.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.