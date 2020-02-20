Related to this story

The story behind the missing Baby Whale submarine on Lake George has been a mystery for decades. Now, a 73-year-old local man — a young teenager in 1960 — has decided to use this story to confess to stealing the sub and sinking it and to explain why.