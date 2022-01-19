Washington County reports two new COVID deaths

Washington County reported the deaths of a 52-year-old and a 66-year-old due to COVID on Tuesday night. The county has reported 77 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Both of the individuals had not been vaccinated and were recently hospitalized.

Public Health sent their thoughts and prayers to the families, friends and caregivers of the lost community members in a news release.

The county reported 819 active cases. According to the report that number includes all pending cases.

Public Health reported nine COVID-related hospitalizations, which is five less than the previous report.

The county's seven-day test positivity rate stood at 16% on Tuesday night.

Washington County reported its vaccination rate to be 62.4%, with 66.5% of residents receiving their first dose. The vaccination rate of individuals in the county who are at least 18 years old was 74.9% on Tuesday.

