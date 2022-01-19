Washington County reports two new COVID deaths

Washington County reported the deaths of a 52-year-old and a 66-year-old due to COVID on Tuesday night.

These were the 76th and 77th deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

Both of the individuals had not been vaccinated and were recently hospitalized.

Public Health sent their thoughts and prayers to the families, friends and caregivers of the lost community members in a news release.

The county reported 819 active cases. According to the report, that number includes all pending cases.

Public Health reported nine COVID-related hospitalizations, which is five less than the previous report.

The county's seven-day test positivity rate stood at 16% on Tuesday night.

There are a number of community vaccination clinics coming up in Washington County. While walk-in appointments are accepted, it is recommended that people set up an appointment with Public Health by calling 518-746-2400.

The upcoming clinics are as follows:

Thursday, Historic Salem Courthouse, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses available;

Thursday, Jan. 27, Fort Ann Central School, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses available;

Thursday, Feb. 3, Whitehall Central School, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses available

There are three remaining weekly booster clinics taking place at Washington County's Burgoyne Avenue Campus. Those take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are by appointment only. People can register on the county's website.

Those clinics will offer Pfizer boosters for those 11 years old and older, and Moderna boosters for those 18 years old and older. They will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25 and Jan. 27.

Washington County reported its vaccination rate to be 62.4%, with 66.5% of residents receiving their first dose. The vaccination rate of individuals in the county who are at least 18 years old was 74.9% on Tuesday.

Warren County

Warren County reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Active case and recovery figures were not available from the state for the most recent report, according to a news release.

There were 16 COVID-related hospitalizations reported, which is unchanged from the previous report. Of the 16 individuals hospitalized, 11 are vaccinated, with three of those having received a booster.

Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, reported 31 total COVID-related hospitalizations on Wednesday morning, including one individual in the ICU.

There were 420 total COVID patients in Capital Region hospitals as of Wednesday morning, which is nine more than Tuesday's report.

Warren County will hold a booster and first dose vaccination clinic at Johnsburg Central School on Friday. It will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered for both children and adults. People can find details and register at warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines.

Health Services will also be offering the following clinics for students:

Thursday, Lake George Central School;

Thursday, Jan, 27, this will be open to the public as well.

Parents are advised to check with school administrators for information related to appointments.

The county's seven-day test positivity rate stood at 16.7% on Wednesday.

Health Services reported the county's vaccination rate to be 73.8%, while 79.4% of the population has received their first dose of the vaccine.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the state's progress with COVID.

The state's seven-day average for new hospital admissions has gone down 18.4% from the prior seven days.

The seven-day average has decreased by 43.6% from the prior seven days.

"We are continuing to turn the corner against the winter surge thanks to New Yorkers getting vaccinated, boosted and masking up," Hochul said. "But we can't let our guard down and undo all of the progress we've made."

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

