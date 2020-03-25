Washington County reports two more coronavirus cases; One more in Essex County

Coronavirus cases are accelerating throughout the state, with 5,146 new cases confirmed Wednesday.

That brings the total in New York state to 30,811. Most cases are still near New York City, but since Capital Region residents are no longer getting tested, a lack of positive cases is not an indication that the virus hasn’t taken hold.

Locally, Washington County announced two more cases, for a total of eight. Warren County had no change from its status of two cases. Essex County had one more case, for a total of five. Saratoga County did not provide an update as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. On Tuesday, the county reported four new cases, bringing the total to 64 confirmed cases.

County officials continued to urge people to stay home to avoid catching coronavirus or unknowingly spreading it.

“The slower rate of increase in confirmed cases is related to the limited accessibility of tests in the region,” said Saratoga County spokesman Ridge Harris. “The virus continues to spread throughout the community and it’s important that everyone take precautions to protect themselves.”

People are urged to only travel for essentials — such as groceries — and not to visit others or go to another home, such as a vacation home in a rural area with fewer health facilities.