Washington County reports two COVID-related deaths

The Washington County Public Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.

According to a news release, a 71-year-old vaccinated resident died on Sunday and an unvaccinated 78-year-old resident died on Monday.

Both of the individuals had been recently hospitalized.

The county extended their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the deceased.

The Public Health Department also reported a total of 553 active COVID cases as of Monday.

The county reported 12 individuals in the hospital on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 13.6%.

The report from the health department reminded the public that only a portion of the COVID data previously reported is available to local municipalities after the change in New York state contract tracing protocol.

"We will only be able to accurately report a portion of the previous case categories as our Public Health team will not be managing the full caseload and process as we have previously," the report stated. The county is no longer reporting on local breakthrough cases nor regularly publishing the "Cases by Town" map.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 80 new COVID cases Tuesday.

One additional county resident had been hospitalized as of Tuesday, making the total number of patients 17, including 10 vaccinated individuals. One person is critically ill.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 35 COVID cases, with one in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 13.4%.

According to the news release, the Warren County Health Services COVID-19 vaccine team held a clinic at a Warren County nonprofit organization on Tuesday, administering 23 doses. Homebound vaccinations continue as well, with four on Tuesday.

