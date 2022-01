The Washington County Public Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.

According to the news release, a 71-year-old vaccinated resident died on Sunday and an unvaccinated 78-year-old resident died on Monday.

Both of the individuals had been recently hospitalized.

The county extended their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the deceased.

