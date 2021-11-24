Washington County reports two COVID deaths

Washington County on Wednesday reported two COVID-related deaths.

According to a news release sent out by the county, the two community members were a 67-year-old who was unvaccinated and a 70-year-old who was vaccinated. One of the individuals was a nursing home resident, and both had been hospitalized recently.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and caregivers of our lost community members," Washington County Health Services said in a release.

These were the 56th and 57th deaths reported by Washington County since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported 68 new cases on Wednesday, with 82 recoveries. There are currently 16 people hospitalized, which is four less than Tuesday.

Washington County still faces the highest seven-day positivity rate in the state, which stands at 12.4%. Fulton County has the second-highest rate at 12.3%, and Cattaragus County has the third-highest at 12.1%.

Of the newly reported cases, 12 had been fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 828, or 2.31%, of the 35,794 fully vaccinated county residents. Of those 828 cases, four have died following a positive test, 20 were hospitalized while the remainder had mild or no symptoms.

Health Services continues to advise everyone to consider vaccination, wear a mask when spending time around others or in public settings and stay home and get tested if you are not feeling well.

The county said the public health and contact tracing team reported that the newly reported cases have varying origins. Those include households, workplaces and schools or community activities. A number of cases have no identified origin, according to Health Services.

Washington County's public health and EMS vaccination team members are continuing to conduct local community vaccination efforts. For more information, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

The county's vaccination rate stands at 58.5%. A total of 62.4% have received at least one dose.

Warren County

Warren County reported 81 new cases of COVID-19, including 35 recoveries on Wednesday. Health Services is currently monitoring 554 active cases, with 524 of those involving mild illness.

There are 24 county residents currently hospitalized, which is four more than Tuesday and the highest number of hospitalizations for the county during the pandemic. Five of those hospitalizations are critically ill, and the remaining have moderate illness.

Six residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

The Capital Region's COVID-related hospitalizations have risen 41.6% in two weeks, according to Health Services.

The majority of new cases reported by the county have originated from family or household exposures and indoor gatherings. Health Services is asking people to presume they will be exposed to COVID-19 when in a crowded public setting and act accordingly.

Health Services is also asking residents to consider home rapid tests prior to attending holiday gatherings.

"We ask everyone to please celebrate Thanksgiving safely. If you feel ill, please stay home. If you are getting together with others from outside your household to observe the holiday, please consider a home rapid test to screen for COVID-19 beforehand," said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones in a news release.

Thirty-six of the newly reported cases involved fully vaccinated county residents. That brings the total of breakthrough cases to 1,277, or 2.86%, of the 44,615 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County has the following free vaccination clinics coming up:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first and booster doses.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first and booster doses. (Registration not yet open.)

Warren County's seven-day positive test rate sits at 8.9%. The Capital Region's rate was 6.8% as of Wednesday.

Warren County's vaccination rate stands at 69.4%, with 74.9% of residents receiving at least one dose.

Saratoga County

On Wednesday Saratoga County reported that it had 1,116 positive COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. The county's seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 7.2%.

The county is currently reporting 924 active cases, which is 86 less than the previous report. Thirty-nine residents are currently hospitalized, which is the same amount as the previous report.

Saratoga County's vaccination rate is 72.2%. There have been a total of 79.9% county residents that have received at least one dose.

