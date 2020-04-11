Washington County reports three new confirmed COVID-19 cases

FORT EDWARD — Washington County on Saturday announced that it has 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — up from 29 on Friday.
One person remains hospitalized. Fourteen people are recovering. There are 194 people under quarantine, which is five more than the day before, according to a news release.
The county is urging people continue to stay home and only venture outside when necessary, wash hands frequently and practice social distancing.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
