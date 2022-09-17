Washington County reports three COVID-related deaths

Washington County on Friday reported that three deaths in the community from August are now found to be COVID-related after investigation.

The residents were 59, 60 and 73, with two being hospitalized before dying and the third a resident of a nursing home, according to the county.

The county also reported 95 active COVID cases on Friday, including home tests and lab results.

Seven residents were hospitalized at the time of the report.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.9% on Friday, not including home test results, according to the county.

The Washington County Public Health Department offers COVID vaccination clinics each Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Public Health office on Lower Main Street in Hudson Falls. Among the vaccines available are: Moderna, first and second dose, ages 6 months and older and Moderna bivalent booster ages 18 and older.

Anyone attending the clinics must wear a mask, bring identification, wear a short-sleeve shirt and plan to stay at least 15 minutes following vaccination for monitoring. All youth under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Register by phone to make an appointment at 518-746-2400. Walk-ins will be accepted based on the availability of the vaccine.

More information regarding the clinics is available online at: washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 67 new COVID cases, including 31 home tests, from Sept. 11 to 14.

As of Wednesday, only one Warren County resident was in the hospital, two fewer than the last report.

According to state data, 20 new cases were identified out 248 test results received from the county on Thursday. The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.3%.

Warren County Health Services has a COVID vaccination clinic featuring Moderna’s bivalent booster at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building at 1340 state Route 9, Queensbury, on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moderna bivalent booster dose, designed to protect against the omicron variant and original strain of COVID-19, will be offered to eligible individuals ages 18 and up who have completed their initial vaccine series, and whose last dose was 2 months ago or longer. Attendees should bring their vaccination card.

Find registration information here: https://bit.ly/920bivalentclinic.

A second clinic offering the bivalent booster will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, also at the Warren County Human Services Building. Registration details will be posted following the Sept. 20 clinic.

Those seeking more information can call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.