Washington County reports three COVID deaths

Washington County on Monday reported three deaths of residents from COVID-19 over the weekend.

The victims were an 86-year-old and 74-year-old resident who were both unvaccinated and a vaccinated 75-year-old, according to a news release from Washington County Public Health.

The county said its thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and caregivers of the three residents.

Washington County picked up 157 new cases on Saturday and Sunday. Fifteen people are in the hospital, which is a decrease of seven. A total of 181 people recovered, leaving the active caseload at 303.

