Washington County reports first death from COVID-19

FORT EDWARD — Washington County on Saturday reported its first death because of COVID-19.

The county received word late Friday about the death. The person had an underlying medical condition, according to a news release.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and community of the resident lost. In accordance with our privacy policy and out of respect for the family, we will not be releasing any additional identifying information,” the county said in a statement.

The county has a total of 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of three from Friday. There are 168 persons under investigation.

Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said the county is continuing to pick up one or two new cases every day.

“The problem is with no testing, the numbers are just what we know. To take them and extrapolate anything from them is useless,” he said.

The county is reminding everyone to practice social distancing, stay home and seek medical attention if they show signs of the virus including fever, persistent cough and trouble breathing.

