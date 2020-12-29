Washington County reports first COVID death since spring

Washington County reported its first coronavirus death since the spring, after a surge in cases this winter that led to multiple hospitalizations.

A person in their 70s died after being hospitalized.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our lost community member,” the county wrote in its daily COVID report.

Warren County also hit a new record, with 43 people testing positive for coronavirus through the county in one day.

The 43 cases bring the county’s total to 1,042 cases since March. There were also 19 recoveries, for a total of 742 recoveries.

There are 261 people currently ill, which is also a record for the county. Four of those people are hospitalized. One person was discharged and another was admitted. All four are described as being moderately ill.

Two of the cases are from the increasing effect of a Dec. 18 party in Gansevoort. That brings the party total to 12 people sickened.

Most new cases come from interactions in which people did not take precautions at gatherings or workplaces, Health Services said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}