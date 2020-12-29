Washington County reports first COVID death since spring

Washington County reported its first coronavirus death since the spring, after a surge in cases this winter that led to multiple hospitalizations.
A person in their 70s died after being hospitalized.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our lost community member,” the county wrote in its daily COVID report.
Warren County also hit a new record, with 43 people testing positive for coronavirus through the county in one day.
The 43 cases bring the county’s total to 1,042 cases since March. There were also 19 recoveries, for a total of 742 recoveries.
There are 261 people currently ill, which is also a record for the county. Four of those people are hospitalized. One person was discharged and another was admitted. All four are described as being moderately ill.
Two of the cases are from the increasing effect of a Dec. 18 party in Gansevoort. That brings the party total to 12 people sickened.
Most new cases come from interactions in which people did not take precautions at gatherings or workplaces, Health Services said.
Health Services officials put out a plea that people avoid indoor New Year’s Eve celebrations. People should celebrate virtually or outdoors, or party only with those of their household, they said.
Exposure advisory
A person who has tested positive for coronavirus was at the Aldi store on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, and 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. The person was wearing a mask.
Prison update
One inmate recovered and another prisoner tested positive at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann. There are now two people ill at the maximum-security state prison, for a total of 64 people who have tested positive since March.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 43 new cases, for a total of 1,042 confirmed cases since March, and 19 recoveries, for a total of 742 recoveries. There are 261 people currently ill, four of whom are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported seven new cases, for a total of 777 confirmed cases since March, and six recoveries, for a total of 626 recoveries. There are 137 people currently ill and five are hospitalized, one fewer than Monday. The county also reported its 14th death.
- Saratoga County reported 513 new cases since Dec. 24, for a total of 5,133 confirmed cases since March. There were 228 recoveries, for a total of 3,023. There are 2,079 people currently ill and 50 are hospitalized, the same as on Dec. 24.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include eight town of Corinth residents (for a total of 19), one village of Corinth resident (for a total of seven), four Moreau residents (for a total of 99), 35 Northumberland residents (for a total of 39), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of 20) and 12 Wilton residents (for a total of 159).
- Still ill: 11 town of Corinth residents, six village of Corinth residents, seven Hadley residents, 95 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, 19 town of Saratoga residents, 16 Schuylerville residents, 24 South Glens Falls residents, nine Victory residents and 147 Wilton residents.
- Essex County did not report.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 25 coronavirus patients, two of whom are in the intensive care unit. Eight others are no longer contagious but are not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 30 coronavirus patients.
For Monday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 695 new cases, for a positive test rate of 10.3% and a weekly average of 8.6%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.8% and a weekly average of 6.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.5% and a weekly average of 4%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 10.2% and a weekly average of 9%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 5.2% and a weekly average of 5%.
- Statewide, 11,438 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 7.14%.
- There were 7,814 people hospitalized with coronavirus Monday, and 124 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
