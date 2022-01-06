Washington County reports death of 54-year-old unvaccinated resident from COVID

Washington County reported the death of a 54-year-old resident from COVID late Wednesday night.

The person was not vaccinated and had recently been hospitalized, according to the report from Washington County Public Health, which was issued just before 11 p.m.

County health officials reported that a total of 204 COVID cases and 145 recoveries were processed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A large volume of cases are still being processed, according to a news release.

Washington County is monitoring 396 active cases. Many of the cases stem from workplaces, household and family spread and at indoor events in close quarters.

“As you can see reflected in our report over the last week, we are again experiencing an extreme surge in receipt of new cases. Please be vigilant and do your part — protect yourselves and your family members. While our Public Health case report statistics reflect 396 active cases in today's report, there are many more that are pending review and investigation,” the county said on Wednesday.

The county does not currently have a figure on how many are breakthrough cases due to the high number of cases that are being processed.

Eleven people are in the hospital, an increase of one from Monday’s report.

Washington County also announced that on Tuesday it had received 2,700 COVID-19 at-home rapid testing kits and have allocated a portion to each town for distribution.

They will be available during business hours at most town halls Thursday, while supplies last. Proof of residency is required and there is a limit of one kit per person.

There are also booster clinics scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday in January from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington County Municipal Center campus in Fort Edward.

Registration is required at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or by calling Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services on Thursday said the county would adopt New York state's newly announced guidelines for isolation and quarantine.

The new guidelines are as follows:

If a person with COVID-19 is asymptomatic at the end of five days or if their symptoms are resolving, isolation ends and the individual should wear a well-fitting mask while around others for an additional 5 days. There are exceptions in certain situations.

If a person who had contact with someone with COVID-19 is not fully vaccinated, or is fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster but not yet boosted, requirements include quarantine for five days and wearing of a well-fitting mask while around others for an additional five days.

If a person who has contact with someone with COVID-19 is fully vaccinated and boosted (with the booster at least two weeks before the first date of exposure) or not yet eligible for a booster, no quarantine is required but these individuals should wear a well-fitting mask while around others for 10 days after the last date of exposure.

Health Services reported 168 new COVID cases and 59 recoveries on Thursday.

Of the new cases reported, 51 involved vaccinated individuals.

The county is now monitoring 1,193 active cases, with 1,168 experiencing mild illness.

Warren County officials stated that three more individuals have been hospitalized, bringing that number to 15, with two patients in the ICU. Seven of the 15 patients are unvaccinated.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew stated the hospital had 28 COVID patients, with four individuals in the ICU, on Thursday.

The news release stated that 2,690 out of the 46,946 fully vaccinated residents have tested positive.

Recent potential COVID exposure advisories in Warren County include: Bingo at VFW Post 6196, Luzerne Road, Queensbury, Jan. 4.

Texas Roadhouse, Route 9, Queensbury, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., no mask worn. "Until further notice, these advisories are not being updated as frequently. Presume that you are being exposed to COVID-19 when going into public and take precautions such as use of a mask or face covering," Warren County officials advised.

