Washington County reports COVID-related death

The Washington County Public Health Department on Monday reported the COVID-related death of a 74-year-old resident.

According to the department, the individual had recently been hospitalized and died "late last week." This person was not vaccinated, the report said.

Washington County officials offered their thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and caregivers of the deceased in a news release.

The Public Health Department also reported a total of 147 active COVID cases.

The county stated 11 residents are currently hospitalized, as of Monday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 10.6%.

The county continues to administer PCR COVID tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward. Appointments must be made through the Washington County website.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported a total of 104 new COVID cases recorded on Sunday and Monday.

The report stated only 38 new cases were recorded between Sunday and Monday morning.

This is the lowest one-day total in Warren County since Dec. 26, which was an artificially low number due to Christmas Day testing site closures, according to county officials.

The county report stated 15 residents are currently in the hospital, with nine vaccinated patients and four critically ill.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 33 COVID patients and three in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate remains under 10%, at 9.9% on Monday.

Warren County distributed 3,500 at-home COVID test kits to municipalities in the county. Visit Warren County's website for information on receiving a test kit.

Warren County Health Services will hold vaccination clinics, open to the public, at the following schools:

Queensbury Union Free School District, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lake George Central School, Thursday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

An additional clinic is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Warren County Municipal Center.

Registration links can be found at warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state's lowest one-day total of positive cases since Nov. 8, on Monday.

The governor also reported, in a news release, that COVID cases are down more than 40% statewide over the past week.

"The decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are cause for celebration and hope, but not complacency," Hochul said. "There is still plenty of progress that can be made to ensure we stop the spread and keep our businesses and schools open."

According to a state news release on Monday, out of the 90,292 test results reported, 3,795 were positive cases.

The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 4.5%.

According to the data, 74.6% of New Yorkers have completed the vaccine series and 88% have received one dose of the vaccine.

