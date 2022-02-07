 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington County reports COVID-related death

The Washington County Public Health Department on Monday reported the COVID-related death of a 74-year-old resident.

According to the department, the individual had recently been hospitalized and died "late last week." This person was not vaccinated, the report said.

Washington County officials offered their thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and caregivers of the deceased in a news release.

