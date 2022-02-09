Washington County reports COVID-related death

Washington County Public Health Services on Wednesday reported the COVID-related death of an 83-year-old resident.

The person, who was vaccinated, had recently been hospitalized. Health Services offered its thoughts and prayers to the friends, family and caregivers of the victim. This is the county’s 83rd death since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported 122 new COVID-19 cases and a seven-day positivity average of 9.2%. There are 10 people in the hospital, which is one less than the previous report.

On Thursday, there is a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Washington County Public Health building at 415 Lower Main St. in Hudson Falls. People can register by phone at 518-746-2400. Walk-ins will be accepted based on the availability of the vaccine.

There is also a clinic taking place at Whitehall Central School on Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker on Wednesday, 41,042 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 38,687 county residents are fully vaccinated.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 36 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

The county reported one less resident in the hospital, bringing the total to 14 patients, with 10 vaccinated and four in critical condition.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate continues to decrease and is now at 9.4%.

According to the report, 243 positive cases have been identified in the past five days.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker, on Wednesday, 51,262 Warren County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 47,997 county residents are fully vaccinated.

Warren County Health Services released a statement regarding Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate announcement on Wednesday.

“New York state’s mask mandate for public spaces will be lifted as of Thursday, but masks will still be required in schools, health care facilities, nursing homes and mass transit, among other locations, as well as required per New York COVID-19 quarantine/isolation protocols,” the news release read.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services updated the COVID data found on the county website, indicating a total of 492 active COVID cases as of Tuesday.

The county recorded 827 new positive cases over the past seven days.

According to state data, 110 residents tested positive for COVID on Tuesday out of the 1,201 tests conducted.

Currently, 34 residents are hospitalized, with 15 unvaccinated patients, 12 vaccinated and eligible for, but have not received a booster shot, and seven fully vaccinated and boosted patients.

Saratoga County has reported 244 deaths of unvaccinated residents, 20 deaths of individuals vaccinated but not yet eligible for the booster shot, 46 deaths of fully vaccinated residents whom did not receive a booster shot but were eligible, and three deaths of fully vaccinated and boosted residents.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker on Wednesday, 183,365 Saratoga County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 170,585 residents are fully vaccinated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.