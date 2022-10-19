Washington County reports COVID-related death over the weekend

The Washington County Public Health Department reported an additional COVID-related death on Saturday.

The vaccinated resident was 56 and had been hospitalized with the virus prior to their death. This is the county's 95th death since the start of the pandemic.

According to statewide data, on Tuesday out of the 230 test results received in Washington County, nine new COVID cases were identified.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 7.8%.

"While the CDC's Community COVID level has increased to medium, our CDC Community transmission level remains high — we continue to see a steady stream of new cases reported throughout the week and strongly encourage everyone to continue to be vigilant for signs, symptoms and taking the appropriate measures to protect yourself and others from COVID-19," the county's most recent COVID report on Saturday stated.

The county holds weekly booster clinics at the Public Health building, 415 Lower Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Clinics are every Wednesday by appointment between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Register by calling 518-746-2400. Offered are Moderna first dose and second dose for ages 6 months and older and the Moderna bivalent booster ages 18 and older.

Those who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the clinics must:

Wear a mask

Be accompanied by a parent/guardian if they are under age 18

Bring identification

Wear a short-sleeved shirt

Plan to stay at least 15 minutes following vaccination for monitoring

Warren County

Warren County Health Services' last report on Tuesday indicated 28 new COVID cases in the county, with 16 coming from home tests.

Nine of the 17 COVID patients reported by Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday are Warren County residents. The hospital currently has one COVID patient in the ICU.

On Wednesday, the seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 9.8%.

Warren County Health Services' next COVID vaccine clinic offering the Moderna bivalent booster shot is scheduled for Tuesday. Registration is required for a shot and will be available on the county website this week.

Statewide

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced children ages 5 to 11 are eligible to receive COVID boosters two months after completing initial series or following last booster or additional dose.

Out of the 61,183 test results reported across the state, 4,193 new COVID cases were identified.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.6%.