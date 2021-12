The Washington County Public Health Department has reported that a 72-year-old resident died from COVID on Wednesday.

The county's report, issued Thursday morning, stated that the individual had been recently hospitalized and was fully vaccinated.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of our lost community member," Washington County officials said in a news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0