Washington County reports COVID death of a 36-year-old

The Washington County Public Health Department on Thursday reported the death of a 36-year-old resident infected with COVID.
According to the Public Health Department, the individual was recently hospitalized and had not received a COVID vaccination.
Washington County officials offered thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and the caregivers of the deceased, in a news release.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jana DeCamilla
reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today