Washington County reports COVID death of a 36-year-old

The Washington County Public Health Department on Thursday reported the death of a 36-year-old resident infected with COVID.

According to the Public Health Department, the individual was recently hospitalized and had not received a COVID vaccination. 

Washington County officials offered thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and the caregivers of the deceased, in a news release.

