Washington County reports COVID death of a 36-year-old

The Washington County Public Health Department on Thursday reported the death of a 36-year-old resident infected with COVID.

According to the Public Health Department, the individual was recently hospitalized and had not received a COVID vaccination.

Washington County officials offered thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and the caregivers of the deceased, in a news release.

Due to network issues, Washington County reported the COVID cases from Tuesday and Wednesday on Thursday morning.

The Public Health Department reported 266 new cases and 252 recoveries on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 22 involved fully vaccinated individuals.

The Public Health Department is now monitoring 301 active cases, with 1,432 persons under monitoring, according to the news release.

The county has 11 residents in the hospital.

According to the #nysvaccinetracker, Washington County has recorded 1,117 breakthrough cases out of the 37,264 fully vaccinated individuals. The report stated 65.2% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 8.9% Thursday.

Washington County officials reminded residents to consider vaccination, wear a mask in public settings or when spending time around others, stay home and get tested if you’re not feeling well. Many of the recent cases continue to originate inside workplaces, household/family spread, and events held indoors in close quarters.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 79 new COVID cases and 29 recoveries on Thursday.

Health Services is now monitoring 506 active cases, with 488 experiencing mild illness.

Of the new cases reported, 33 involved fully vaccinated individuals.

The county reported 11 residents are in the hospital, with one critically ill vaccinated patient and the remaining individuals experiencing moderate illness. Eight of the 11 patients are unvaccinated.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a total of 29 COVID patients, with five in the ICU and four patients off isolation.

In accordance with New York state guidelines, the hospital will resume scheduling elective surgeries on Dec. 30, Agnew also stated.

As of Thursday, the county has recorded 1,912 breakthrough cases out of the 46,429 fully vaccinated residents. Health Services stated 78.1% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 72.2% have completed the vaccination series.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate rose to 8.4%.

Warren County officials issued a correction regarding the report of the death of a resident in their late teens on Dec. 16. The individual did have comorbidities that impacted their health. The previous statement from the county indicated none.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 1,315 active COVID cases on Wednesday.

Of the current cases, 657 involve fully vaccinated residents with the remaining 658 involving unvaccinated residents.

The county website stated 45 individuals are currently hospitalized.

According to the Saratoga County COVID data dashboard, 75.5% of the population has been fully vaccinated and 83.5% have received at least one dose.

The Health Department has recorded a total of 5,771 breakthrough cases to date.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 7.1% on Wednesday afternoon.

