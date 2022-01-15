 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington County reports COVID death of 51-year-old

The Washington County Public Health Department on Saturday reported the COVID-related death of a 51-year-old resident.

According to the county, the individual was not vaccinated and had recently been hospitalized with the virus.

The county said their thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the deceased

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

