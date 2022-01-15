Washington County reports COVID death of 51-year-old

The Washington County Public Health Department on Saturday reported the COVID-related death of a 51-year-old resident.
According to the county, the individual was not vaccinated and had recently been hospitalized with the virus.
The county said their thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the deceased
Check back at poststar.com for updates.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jana DeCamilla
reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today