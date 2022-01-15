Washington County reports COVID death of 51-year-old

The Washington County Public Health Department on Saturday reported the COVID-related death of a 51-year-old resident.

According to the county, the individual was not vaccinated and had recently been hospitalized with the virus.

The county said in a news release that its thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the deceased.

The release reminded the community that limited local COVID data would be provided going forward.

“As our Public Health team transitions case investigations to the NYS Virtual Call Center (VCC), in alignment with Governor Hochul’s announcement relative to contact tracing and case investigations, we will only be able to accurately report a portion of the previous case categories as our Public Health team will not be managing the full caseload and process as we have previously,” the report from the Public Health Department stated.

Washington County said the number of cases reported will include all cases currently active — even those that have been received and still are pending.

The active case number will include at-home tests that are officially reported to the Public Health team using the online reporting portal, as well as any rapid COVID-19 or PCR tests processed through a lab or official testing site.

The county reported a total of 752 active COVID cases on Saturday.

Currently, the county has 14 residents in the hospital, five fewer than the previous report.

According to the New York state COVID data, 40,644 Washington County residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 38,155 have completed the vaccine series.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Washington County was at 16.6%.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services announced Saturday that it has transitioned to using the New York state COVID case investigation program found at this website: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing

“Warren County residents who have a COVID-19 diagnosis should refer to this website, as county health departments are no longer involved in COVID-19 case investigations. Residents should continue to report positive home COVID-19 tests to Warren County Health Services’ online portal and these cases will be referred to NY State personnel,” the news release from the county stated.

The county reported a total of 1,235 active COVID cases on Saturday.

Health Services reported an additional 361 new cases, since that data was last reported on Wednesday.

One more resident has been hospitalized, making that number nine, with six patients vaccinated and one in the ICU.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said the hospital had 27 COVID patients, with five now off isolation, and three patients in the ICU on Saturday morning.

According to the New York state COVID data, 50,910 Warren County residents have received their first dose and 47,392 have completed the vaccine series.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 17.4%.

Warren County has free KN95 masks available at Warren County Municipal Center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the entrances to the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Human Services building.

In addition, they have been distributed to all towns and the city of Glens Falls, so people should check with your local town or City Hall for additional availability.

