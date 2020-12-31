Washington County reports coronavirus death; Warren County reports most cases in a single day

A Washington County resident died Thursday after being hospitalized with the coronavirus, marking the county’s second death in a many days as the virus continues to surge locally.
The person was in their 60s and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital at the time of their death, according to Washington County Public Health Services. Fifteen county residents have now died after contracting the virus.
Meanwhile, the county reported 40 new cases and 24 recoveries Thursday. There are 184 people in the county sick with coronavirus.
Six people are hospitalized, the most at any one time since the outbreak began in March.
Thirteen of the new cases are connected to active COVID-19 cases and four others have been traced back to workplace exposure. The remaining 23 cases have been identified as community spread, meaning there is no clear source of infection.
In a video message posted to the county’s YouTube channel, Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Samuel Hall urged residents to continue to take precautions against the virus.
“It is imperative we remember those who have been affected by the pandemic and the challenges and sacrifices we have all faced together this year, knowing that our actions can help limit the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
Warren County, meanwhile, set another single-day record for the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases, reporting an additional 53 people tested positive for the virus Thursday.
It’s the third straight day the county has surpassed the single-day record for new cases, according to Warren County Health Services, which is urging residents to avoid large gatherings and wear a mask when in public.
The previous single-day record of 48 was set Wednesday.
Of the 1,143 confirmed coronavirus cases the county has seen since March, 55% of them have occurred in the last month, Health Services said.
The county's seven-day average for new cases is 33.3, according to Health Services.
There are currently 327 active cases in the county, the most at any one time since the onset of the pandemic in March. The county reported 21 additional recoveries.
Four people are hospitalized with moderate illness, one fewer than Wednesday. Two people were discharged, but an additional patient was admitted. The remaining 323 cases are all said to have a mild illness.
Health Services did not provide a breakdown of the sources of the new infections, but said most involve individuals not taking the necessary safety precautions when attending gatherings and when in public or at the workplace.
Five of the cases have been linked to a Dec. 18 house party in Gansevoort attended by more than 50 students throughout the Glens Falls area. A total of 17 positive cases have now been linked to the gathering, which is being investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Glens Falls city schools will remain closed until mid-January and athletics have been suspended after several students enrolled in the district tested positive for the virus after attending the gathering. Students will attend classes remotely until at least Jan. 15.
Warren County reported a 6.5% positive test rate Thursday, marking the ninth straight day where the positivity rate was above 3%. Ten consecutive days with a positive test rate over 3% in a specific ZIP code, combined with hospital case increases in the top 10% in the state in a week, are required for consideration by the state as a microcluster.
The county has not hit the hospitalization threshold for microcluster consideration.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 53 new cases, for a total of 1,148 confirmed cases. There were 21 recoveries, but 327 people are still sick. Four people are hospitalized with moderate illness and the county’s remaining 323 cases are all said to be mildly ill.
- Washington County reported 40 new cases, for a total of 855 confirmed cases. The county reported 24 recoveries, but 184 people are still ill. One person died, marking the county’s 15th coronavirus-related death in the county since March.
- Saratoga and Essex counties had not reported publicly as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
On Wednesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 892 confirmed cases, a positive test rate of 9.1% and a weekly average of 9.1%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.6% and a weekly average of 5.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.3% and a weekly average of 4.7%
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 8.3% and a weekly average of 9.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 5.2% and a weekly average of 5.3%.
- Statewide, 16,802 people tested positive, for a positive rate of 7.76%
- There were 7,935 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 136 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.