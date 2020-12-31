Washington County reports coronavirus death; Warren County reports most cases in a single day

A Washington County resident died Thursday after being hospitalized with the coronavirus, marking the county’s second death in a many days as the virus continues to surge locally.

The person was in their 60s and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital at the time of their death, according to Washington County Public Health Services. Fifteen county residents have now died after contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, the county reported 40 new cases and 24 recoveries Thursday. There are 184 people in the county sick with coronavirus.

Six people are hospitalized, the most at any one time since the outbreak began in March.

Thirteen of the new cases are connected to active COVID-19 cases and four others have been traced back to workplace exposure. The remaining 23 cases have been identified as community spread, meaning there is no clear source of infection.

In a video message posted to the county’s YouTube channel, Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Samuel Hall urged residents to continue to take precautions against the virus.