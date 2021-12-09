 Skip to main content
Washington County reports another COVID death

The Washington County Public Health Department reported another member of the community died on Wednesday from COVID-19.

The individual was 85 and resided at a nursing home prior to being hospitalized with the virus, according to the county. The person had been vaccinated. 

Washington County officials and the health department said they offer their thoughts and prayers to the friends, family, and caretakers of the deceased resident.

The health department on Wednesday night reported 124 additional new COVID cases, and 89 recoveries. 

