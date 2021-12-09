Washington County reports another COVID death

The Washington County Public Health Department reported Wednesday night that another member of the community died from COVID-19.

The individual was 85 and resided at a nursing home prior to being hospitalized with the virus, according to the county. The person had been vaccinated.

Washington County officials and the health department said they offer their thoughts and prayers to the friends, family and caretakers of the deceased resident.

The health department on Wednesday night reported 124 additional new COVID cases and 89 recoveries.

The county said 17 residents were in the hospital on Wednesday, which is seven fewer than the last news release.

Currently the health department has recorded 986 breakthrough cases, and of those eight county residents have died after being fully vaccinated.

According to New York state vaccine data, Washington County has 36,323 residents who have been fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 10.2%.

The county has added 73 individuals to the "persons under monitoring" list, bringing the total to 1,574, with 361 active cases.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 55 recoveries. Of the new cases reported, 25 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

The county has 20 residents hospitalized, with four of them critically ill, according to the news release.

Fourteen of the individuals in the hospital are unvaccinated.

Ray Agnew, vice president of Glens Falls Hospital, reported a total of 42 COVID-19 patients currently with five individuals in the ICU.

Health Services is reportedly monitoring 537 active cases, with 513 experiencing mild illness.

The report states that 1,584 fully vaccinated residents have contracted the virus out of the 45,361 fully vaccinated individuals in the county.

As of Thursday, 76.3% of Warren County residents have received one dose of the vaccine, while 70.6% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 8.3%, higher than the 7% rate reported in the Capital Region.

Health Services reported 834 residents currently in quarantine.

Warren County continues to see a high number of cases stemming from family/household, work, and public gatherings, the news release said.

The county is strongly recommending mask-wearing and social distancing whenever possible.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed the state on Thursday with an update on COVID-19 numbers.

"The surge in cases should be an alarm going off," Hochul said. "We know the tools to help stop the spread of this deadly virus and prevent people from getting seriously ill from COVID-19: Get vaccinated, get the booster shot, wear a mask."

On Thursday, 12,491 new positive results were recorded in the state.

Hochul reported 511 new admitted hospitalizations across the state, bringing the number to 3,498.

New York has administered 30,904,286 vaccination doses.

