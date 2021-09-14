Washington County reports another COVID-19 death; Warren County cases highest since February

Hudson Falls on Monday reported one case at the primary school, three at the intermediate school and one at the transportation/maintenance building.

Granville school district reported on its website changes to its procedures in light of rising COVID cases.

The buildings will be closed to the public during the day and after school. Staff meetings will be virtual, and conferences and meetings at other schools should be avoided. Staff and break rooms are closed until further notice, according to a post on the district’s website.

Student events such as team dinners and dances will be postponed for the time being. Open houses will be held virtually and field trips are postponed.

Superintendent Tom McGurl said in the statement that the district was prompted to make the changes because concern over the positivity rate topping 8%.

Upcoming vaccine clinics include one on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hampton Town Hall.

There is a clinic scheduled for Thursday at the Hartford Central School District; Sept. 23 at Greenwich Central School and Sept. 30 at Whitehall Central School. All will take place from 3 to 6 p.m.