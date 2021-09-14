Washington County reports another COVID-19 death; Warren County cases highest since February

Washington County on Tuesday reported the death of a 93-year-old resident of a skilled nursing facility from COVID-19.
Warren County, meanwhile, is monitoring 216 active cases — the highest total since Feb. 5.
The Washington County resident had been vaccinated. This is the county’s fourth death in the last week and brings the total to 45 since the start of the pandemic.
Two people are in the hospital, which is three fewer than the previous day. The county picked up 17 new cases and 17 people recovered. There are 157 active cases.
Four of the new cases have ties to other infections, including spread through the workplace, household, school or community activities. The other 13 have no identifiable source of origin.
The county’s positivity rate as of Monday is 8.7% and the seven-day average is 6.9%.
Five of the new cases involve people who are fully vaccinated. This brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 172 out of 33,586 fully vaccinated residents — 0.51%.
The Fort Edward school district reported a case that stemmed from a student in the cafeteria. Interim Superintendent Mark Bessen said five students were identified as requiring quarantine, because they were in contact with the child who tested positive for the virus.
Hudson Falls on Monday reported one case at the primary school, three at the intermediate school and one at the transportation/maintenance building.
Granville school district reported on its website changes to its procedures in light of rising COVID cases.
The buildings will be closed to the public during the day and after school. Staff meetings will be virtual, and conferences and meetings at other schools should be avoided. Staff and break rooms are closed until further notice, according to a post on the district’s website.
Student events such as team dinners and dances will be postponed for the time being. Open houses will be held virtually and field trips are postponed.
Superintendent Tom McGurl said in the statement that the district was prompted to make the changes because concern over the positivity rate topping 8%.
Upcoming vaccine clinics include one on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hampton Town Hall.
There is a clinic scheduled for Thursday at the Hartford Central School District; Sept. 23 at Greenwich Central School and Sept. 30 at Whitehall Central School. All will take place from 3 to 6 p.m.
About 58.3% of residents have received at least one dose and about 55% are fully vaccinated.
Warren County
Warren County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and 12 recoveries.
Nine people are in the hospital, which is an increase of five from Monday. One person is in critical condition and the others have moderate illness. One person is moderately ill outside of the hospital, according to a news release.
All of the new cases involve community spread. County officials say they are seeing new cases related to out-of-state travel, household and work exposures, youth sports exposures and among children under age of 12 who are too young to be vaccinated.
There are seven new “breakthrough” cases bringing the total to 319 out of 42,691 fully vaccinated residents — or 0.74%.
Of those, 301 of the 319 had mild illness, nine became moderately ill, two seriously ill and one critically ill. Six elderly residents with extensive prior health issues died.
Glens Falls Hospital has 12 total coronavirus patients in house.
Warren County’s positivity rate as of Monday is 9.3% and the seven-day average is 6.6%.
The county on Monday provided an updated list of the following COVID exposures:
- Target store, Queensbury, Sept. 8 and Sept. 9, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. both days in checkout area.
- Walmart, Quaker Road, Queensbury, Sept. 6 and Sept. 7, 7 a.m.to 4 p.m. both days. Mask worn.
- American Eagle store, Route 9, Queensbury, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., mask worn.
- The Boathouse Restaurant, Sept. 6, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- O’Toole’s Restaurant, Sept. 5 and Sept. 6. No mask worn.
- Mohican tourboat, Beach Road, Lake George, Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. No mask worn.
The county has scheduled a third-dose clinic for the immunocompromised on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center drive-up COVID testing site.
A new clinic for the general public has been added on Monday at Pregis LLC at 300 Lower Warren St. in Glens Falls from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
There are vaccine clinics scheduled for general public on Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County on Tuesday reported 77 new cases. The county is currently monitoring 318 active cases. Thirty people are hospitalized.
The positivity rate is 3.8% and the weekly average is 3.7%.
Nearly 70% people have received one dose of the vaccine and 65.3% are fully vaccinated.
Statewide
The state reported 4.098 new cases — a 3.48% positivity rate and a seven-day average of 3.16%.
There are 2,476 people in the hospital, which is an increase of 85 from the previous day. A total of 28 people have died.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.