Washington County reports an additional COVID death

The Washington County Public Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a nursing home resident on Monday afternoon.

The vaccinated resident was 91 years old and had recently been hospitalized.

As of Monday, the Health Department reported a total of 80 active COVID cases with two residents in the hospital.

According to the New York state COVID data website updated on Monday, 12 positive cases were identified out of 247 tests conducted in Washington County on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was down to 5.9%.

As of Monday, state vaccine data indicated 41,090 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 38,789 residents have been fully vaccinated.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported nine residents in the hospital on Monday, which is the lowest the county has seen since Jan. 14. Six of the nine are vaccinated and two are critically ill.

Warren County also reported 69 new COVID cases on Monday, 38 from Sunday and 31 from Monday.

The county has recorded a total of 229 new cases over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate continues to decrease and was at 7.2% Monday afternoon. This is the lowest the county has seen since Dec. 11, 2021.

Warren County Health Services operates a COVID testing site at Warren County Municipal Center that is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The site is open, by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

Those with questions can call 518-761-6580 or log on to warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

Warren County will hold vaccination clinics, open to the public, at the Warren County Municipal Center on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Warrensburg Central School on Thursday, Feb. 17, 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Registration links can be found at warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 2,348 positive cases were identified between Sunday and Monday. She said this was the lowest number since Oct. 25.

Hospitalizations in the state have decreased by 1,545 over the past week, according to the governor's news release.

The report stated new COVID cases and hospitalizations are declining statewide. "We are seeing drastic improvements in the data and it is because of the hard work New Yorkers have been putting in to keep each other safe," Hochul said. "It's critically important that everyone eligible get their booster or vaccination as soon as possible, so we can continue our progress and enjoy a happy, healthy spring."

