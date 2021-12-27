Washington County reports a new COVID-19 death

Another COVID-related death of an area resident was reported Monday.

Washington County officials, in a posting early Monday evening, said a resident, 80, had died from the virus.

“We are saddened to report an additional COVID-19 related death of an 80-year-old member of one of our communities. Our lost resident had been hospitalized and not vaccinated. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of our lost community member,” the county said in a statement.

Washington County officials said 31 new COVID cases were added/processed Monday. Of the new cases added, two had been fully vaccinated (both received the Moderna series). There were 40 new recoveries of active cases, with 11 current cases hospitalized.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 58 new COVID cases and 60 recoveries on Monday.

Of the new cases, Health Services said 25 of the new cases involved fully vaccinated residents.

The county is now monitoring 520 active cases, with 507 experiencing mild illness.

Warren County officials stated 13 individuals are hospitalized with four patients critically ill. Ten of the 13 patients are unvaccinated, including three of the critically ill, according to the report.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said the hospital had 27 COVID patients, with five in the ICU, on Monday.

Health Services has recorded 2,029 breakthrough cases out of the 46,547 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

According the county news release, 78.2% of the population has received one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 46,547 individuals, 72.4% of the county, has been fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate continues to rise at 10.1%, higher than the Capital Region’s rate of 9.2%.

Warren County has recorded a total of 8,967 cases and 8,368 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 1,548 active COVID cases on Monday.

The county’s COVID data dashboard stated 918 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals with the remaining 630 cases involving unvaccinated residents.

Saratoga County has recorded 6,443 breakthrough cases out of the 75.7% of the population that has been fully vaccinated. The website stated, 83.8% of the county has received one dose of the COVID vaccine series.

Public Health Services reported 48 hospitalized county residents.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county was at 10% on Monday afternoon.

The county has recorded a total of 29,297 cases and 27,489 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 260 residents have died due to COVID.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.