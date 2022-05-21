Washington County reports a death from COVID

A Washington County resident died earlier in the week from COVID-19, Tim Hardy, deputy director of Washington County Public Safety, reported to supervisors on Friday.

The resident was 69 years old. The death is the 88th related to COVID in the county.

The county had 109 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to Hardy.

According to the most recent state data on Saturday, the county had 31 residents test positive out of 396 administered tests.

Washington County’s seven-day positivity rate was 11.2%, according to Hardy on Friday.

Hardy reported to the Board of Supervisors that there were 21 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Washington County is considered a high-risk zone for transmission, according to Hardy. Masks are recommended in indoor public areas, as well as other precautions.

Vaccines and testing are available through Public Health by appointment. Booster shots for children ages 5 to 11 are awaiting approval by local officials, according to Hardy.

Warren County

Warren County had 30 residents test positive for COVID-19 out of 410 administered tests, according to the most recent state data on Saturday.

The county’s positivity rate was 9.3%, according to state data.

Warren County Health Services is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center. Details and registration links can be found on the county’s COVID hub site.Saratoga County

Saratoga County had 121 residents test positive out of 1,028 tests administered for COVID-19, according to the most recent state data on Saturday.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate was 13.5%.

Elsewhere

The seven-day positivity rate for the Capital Region was reported at 12.1%, according to the most recent state data on Saturday.

Statewide the rate was reported at 8.4%.

There were 206 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region, according to state data, with 24 patients in the ICU.

Freelance writer Evan Lawrence contributed to this report.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

