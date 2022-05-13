Washington County reports 87th COVID death

A Washington County resident in their 70s passed away after recently being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Washington County Public Health reported on Friday that the individual had not been vaccinated. The department extended thoughts and prayers to the loved ones and caregivers of the resident in a news release.

The county reported 131 total active COVID cases on Friday.

According to the most recent state data on Friday, Washington County had 41 positive results out of the 406 administered tests.

Public Health reported 15 COVID-related hospitalizations on Friday.

The Public Health team encouraged county residents to stay vigilant as the COVID-19 levels continue to remain high in the county.

Washington County’s vaccination rate was 64.2%, according to the most recent state vaccination data, with 67.7% of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

The county has had 68.2% of eligible residents receive a booster dose.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 97 additional COVID cases on Friday, 51 of which stemmed from home test results.

Over the past five days, the county has reported 406 cases of COVID-19.

The county’s rolling five-day average of new COVID cases was 81.2 as of Friday.

Warren County’s seven-day positivity rate is 10.5%, according to Health Services.

The county reported seven COVID-related hospitalizations, which is two fewer than on Thursday.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 23 total hospitalizations on Friday morning, with one person in the ICU.

According to state vaccination data, Warren County’s vaccination rate is 75.6%, with 80.4% of residents receiving at least one dose.

Warren County has had 75.5% of eligible residents receive a booster dose of the vaccine.

Capital Region/statewide

Warren County Health Services reported 193 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region on Friday, which is eight more than Thursday’s report.

According to the most recent state data on Friday, the Capital Region reported 750 total cases of COVID-19 out of 7,196 results received.

The seven-day positivity rate for the region is 12.3%, and statewide the rate is 7.1%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0