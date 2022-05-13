Washington County reports 87th COVID death

A Washington County resident in their 70s passed away after recently being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Washington County Public Health reported on Friday that the individual had not been vaccinated. The department extended thoughts and prayers to the loved ones and caregivers of the resident in a news release.
The county reported 131 total active COVID cases on Friday.
Public Health reported 15 COVID-related hospitalizations on Friday.
The Public Health team encouraged county residents to stay vigilant as the COVID-19 levels continue to remain high in the county.