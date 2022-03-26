Washington County reports 86th COVID death

Washington County reported the death of an 85-year-old resident who had been vaccinated and recently hospitalized in its weekly COVID update on Saturday.

The resident had lived in a nursing facility in the county.

Washington County Public Health sent thoughts and prayers to the friends, family and caregivers of the lost community member.

Public Health reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.

There are currently two county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Washington County’s seven-day positivity rate was reported at 2.6% on Saturday.

COVID-19 at-home test kits are available for pickup at the Washington County Municipal Center by the Building B entrance and the Washington County Public Health Department.

If residents need closer pick-up locations, they should check with their Town Hall or look for additional announcements from the county.

Washington County Public Health is continuing to host a testing site for COVID-19 at the Public Health building located at 415 Lower Main St. in Hudson Falls.

The site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting the Public Health website.

Weekly vaccine clinics are also offered at the Public Health building. The clinic offers first, second and booster doses of the vaccine every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can register for appointments by calling 518-746-2400. Walk-ins will be accepted based on vaccine availability. Additional information can be found at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

Washington County had a vaccination rate of 63.8%, according to New York state vaccine data, while 67.4% of the population has received at least one dose.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 28 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, which is the highest figure in the county since March 4.

Twelve of those cases stemmed from home test kits.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county was 3.3%.

The five-day average of cases was 21.4 as of Saturday afternoon.

Warren County reported three COVID-related hospitalizations, which is the same as Friday’s report.

Glens Falls Hospital reported seven total COVID-related hospitalizations, with no one in the ICU.

Health Services operates a testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The site is open by appointment only. Those with questions can call Health Services at 518-761-6580 or visit the county’s COVID hub.

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall continues to offer Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric doses. Vaccines are available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Details can be found at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

According to state vaccination data, the county’s vaccination rate stood at 75.2%, while 80.1% of the population has received a first dose.

Capital Region/statewide

Warren County Health Services reported that there were 62 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in hospitals throughout the Capital Region.

There were 845 hospitalizations throughout the state reported on Saturday, which is 24 fewer than on Friday. There have been fewer than 1,000 hospitalizations reported for more than a week.

The statewide positivity rate was reported at 2.33%.

The seven-day positivity rate for the state stood at 2.2%.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

