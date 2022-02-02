Washington County reports 82nd COVID-related death

The Washington County Public Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a 68-year-old resident on Wednesday.
According to the health department, the individual lived at home before recently being hospitalized and had received the COVID vaccine.
The Public Health Department and county officials offered thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and caregivers of the deceased.
Jana DeCamilla
reporter
