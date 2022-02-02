Washington County reports 81st COVID-related death

The Washington County Public Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a 68-year-old resident on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the individual lived at home before recently being hospitalized and had received the COVID vaccine.

The Public Health Department and county officials offered thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and caregivers of the deceased.

The county also reported a total of 328 COVID cases on Wednesday.

Currently, 17 residents are in the hospital.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 11.9%.

According to New York state COVID data, 36 positive cases were identified out of the 228 Washington County residents tested on Monday.

State data also indicated on Tuesday that 40,951 Washington County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 38,539 individuals have completed the vaccine series.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 64 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

According to the report, 17 residents are now hospitalized, with 12 vaccinated patients and five in the ICU.

The county has recorded 374 new cases over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 11.2% on Wednesday.

According to New York state COVID data, 39 positive cases were identified out of the 283 Warren County residents tested on Monday.

Statewide COVID data indicated on Tuesday, 51,195 Warren County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 47,797 individuals have completed the vaccine series.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services website reported 855 active COVID cases on Tuesday.

The county currently has 60 residents in the hospital, with 29 patients unvaccinated. Six patients have been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot and 25 individuals have been fully vaccinated and are eligible for a booster, but have not received one.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 9.5% as of Tuesday.

According to New York state COVID data, 84 positive cases were identified out of the 1,013 Saratoga County residents tested on Monday.

The state COVID website also indicated on Tuesday, 183,111 Saratoga County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 169,927 individuals have completed the vaccine series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.