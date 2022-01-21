Washington County reports 78th COVID death

Washington County officials reported the death of a 71-year-old resident due to COVID-19 on Thursday night.

The death is the county's 78th COVID-related death since the beginning of the pandemic.

The individual had recently been hospitalized and was vaccinated, according to a news release from Washington County Public Health.

Washington County reported 639 active cases on Thursday night.

There were 10 county residents hospitalized in relation to COVID as of Thursday night, which is one fewer than the previous report.

The county's seven-day positivity rate was reported to be 15.6%.

Public Health officials continue to host vaccination booster clinics every Tuesday and Thursday at the county's Burgoyne Avenue campus, which run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These clinics are run in partnership with the county's EMS Vaccination Team, which is led by paramedics and staff from the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and other EMS agencies in the county.

Registration is required for these clinics. Residents can register on the county's website.

The county is also hosting vaccination clinic at schools. These clinics will offer first, second and booster doses for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The upcoming clinics are as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 27, Fort Ann Central School, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3, Whitehall Central School, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Residents can register by phone at 518-746-2400. Walk-ins are accepted based on availability of vaccines.

Washington County's vaccination rate stood at 62.5%, while 66.6% of the population has received at least one dose.

Warren County

Warren County reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There have been 653 positive cases in the county over the past five days.

There were 15 COVID-related hospitalizations reported, which is unchanged from Thursday. Nine of those hospitalized are vaccinated, with two of those receiving a booster.

Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, reported 30 total hospitalizations, with two individuals in the ICU.

Health Services will host a public booster and first dose vaccine clinic at Warrensburg Central School on Thursday, Jan. 27. For details and registration links, residents can visit the county's COVID hub.

There were 13 first doses and 39 booster shots administered at school clinics this past week and last week in Bolton, North Warren and Lake George.

There are vaccine clinics coming up on Tuesday afternoons and evenings at the Warren County Municipal Center until further notice. You can find details and registration links on the county's COVID hub.

There will be free COVID-19 at-home tests distributed at Aviation Mall in Queensbury between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday. Those test kits are being provided by the Southern Adirondack Independent Living group.

Warren County's seven-day positivity rate stood at 15.7% as of Friday afternoon.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

