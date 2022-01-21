Washington County reports 78th COVID death

Washington County officials reported the death of a 71-year-old resident due to COVID-19 on Thursday night.

The death is the county's 78th COVID-related death since the beginning of the pandemic.

The individual had recently been hospitalized and was vaccinated, according to a news release from Washington County Public Health. The county sent thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and caregivers of the community member.

Washington County reported 639 active cases on Thursday night.

There were 10 county residents hospitalized in relation to COVID as of Thursday night, which is one fewer than the previous report.

The county's seven-day positivity rate was reported to be 15.6%.

Washington County's vaccination rate stood at 62.5%, while 66.6% of the population has received at least one dose.

