Washington County reports 74th COVID death

Washington County reported its 74th COVID-related death on Friday night.

Public Health reported that the individual was 67-years-old and had recently been hospitalized.

The individual was vaccinated, according to the report.

Public Health offered thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and caregivers of the community member in a news release.

Washington County reported a total of 243 new cases that were added and processed on Thursday and Friday, along with 224 recoveries.

As of the recent report there were 12 hospitalizations reported.

Public Health reported that they are working through investigations of the new cases and pending cases to find the location of origin.

According to the recent report the cases continue to have varying locations of origin, including workplace spread, household spread and school and community events spread.

There are a number of cases that have no identified origin, according to the report.

Check back at poststar.com for updates

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.