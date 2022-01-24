Washington County reports 693 active COVID cases

The Washington County Public Health Department reported a total of 693 active COVID cases on Monday morning.

According to state data, 40 new COVID cases were detected in the county on Sunday.

Eleven individuals are now in the hospital, one more than the last report, according to the county.

According to New York state vaccine progress data on Monday, 38,346 Washington County residents have completed the vaccine series and 40,822 individuals have received one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 14.7% as of Sunday.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 96 new COVID cases on Monday.

The county has recorded 677 positive cases over the past five days.

Hospitalizations have not changed since the last report, with 16 residents currently in the hospital.

Eight of the patients are vaccinated and two have received boosters. Two patients are in critical condition, according to the county.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 36 COVID patients, with one in the ICU.

According to New York state vaccine progress data on Monday, 47,606 residents have completed the vaccine series and 51,101 individuals have received one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 14.2% on Monday.

Warren County Health Services partnered Monday with eight Stewart's Shops in the county as points of distribution for free at-home COVID test kits.

“Stewart’s Shops is an ideal partner for this effort, as they have locations throughout the county that are well known and accessible to most Warren County residents, including many stores within walking distance of those who may not have reliable transportation. We again thank Stewart’s for their assistance and commitment to helping us get these important items to our residents in a time of need,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release.

