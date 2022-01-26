Washington County reports 461 active COVID cases

The Washington County Public Health Department reported 461 active COVID cases on Wednesday.

According to New York state COVID data, the county had 39 new cases reported on Monday.

The health department said an additional resident was hospitalized on Tuesday, bringing the total of hospitalized residents to 13.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 13.3%.

As of Tuesday, the New York state vaccine tracker indicated 40,865 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 38,374 have completed the vaccine series.

Washington County is launching a PCR COVID test site Thursday. The site will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward. Appointments are required and available on the county’s website.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 83 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

One additional resident has been hospitalized, making the total 18, with 10 vaccinated, and one in critical condition.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a total of 35 COVID patients, with three now in the ICU.

Over the past five days, Health Services has recorded 565 new cases.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 13.2%.

As of Tuesday, the New York state vaccine tracker indicated 51,125 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 47,618 have completed the vaccine series.

Recent possible COVID exposure advisories in Warren County include:

Texas Roadhouse, Route 9, Queensbury, Jan. 21, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., no mask worn.

Curtis Lumber, Big Bay Road, Queensbury, Jan. 20, 9 a.m.-noon, no mask worn.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Service’s website indicates the county had 1,744 active cases as of Monday.

According to New York state COVID data, the county had 209 new cases reported on Monday, out of the 2,112 residents tested.

The county’s last update said 75 residents were hospitalized, with 37 of them being fully vaccinated.

Statewide

The state reported an additional 12,484 positive COVID cases were recorded on Monday.

As of Tuesday, the New York state vaccine tracker indicated 16,125,431 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 14,302,862 have completed the vaccine series.

The state last reported 9,854 residents in the hospital, with 1,433 in the ICU.

