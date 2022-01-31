Washington County reports 416 active COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 147 new COVID cases on Monday, from data recorded Sunday and Monday.

The county reported a decrease in hospitalizations. The report stated 16 residents are currently hospitalized with 11 vaccinated patients and two in critical condition.

Over the last five days, the county has recorded 446 positive test results, which is a decrease in the number of new COVID cases.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate has dropped to 10.9%.

The New York state vaccine tracker stated as of Monday, 51,189 county residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 47,775 have completed the vaccine series.

Warren County Health Services will hold its next public booster/first dose vaccine clinic Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center.

Additional school clinics:

Feb. 2 at Glens Falls Middle School

Feb. 3 at Queensbury High School

Feb. 4 at North Warren Central School

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported a total of 416 active COVID cases on Monday.

Hospitalizations increased by two over the weekend. Sixteen county residents are currently in the hospital.

The New York state vaccine tracker stated as of Monday, 40,936 county residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 38,516 have completed the vaccine series.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was down to 10.9% on Monday.

According to New York state COVID data, on Sunday 32 positive results were recorded out of the 272 COVID test administered.

The Washington County Public Health Department team announced late last week that, in coordination with Quadrant Biosciences, the county will host a COVID-19 testing site featuring PCR tests at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue Campus at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward. Testing will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. by appointment only.

The county will hold a #Vaxtoschool event on Thursday at the Whitehall Central School District on Buckley Road in Whitehall. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and up and the Moderna vaccine for individuals 18 and older. First, second and booster doses will be available.

Statewide

On Monday, New York state COVID data indicated 5,115 positive cases were identified out of the 91,557 residents tested on Sunday.

State data indicated hospitalizations across New York have gone down recently. The data stated the seven-day average for new admissions per 100,000 was at 4.37. The state website reported 506 new hospital admissions on Sunday.

As of Monday, 16,187,597 New Yorkers have received one dose of the vaccine and 14,380,208 have completed the COVID vaccine series.

